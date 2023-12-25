Top Stories
Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 3:11 pm

The Richest 'Love Actually' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (There's a Tie for #1 with $150 Million Each!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Love Actually' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (There's a Tie for #1 with $150 Million Each!)

Love Actually is one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time and it is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

We decided to take a look at the cast list and see where everyone ranks in terms of net worth.

Some of the cast members were still relatively unknown when the movie was made and now they are huge stars around the world. The ensemble cast features so many people who are fan favorites today!

Browse through the slideshow to see where everyone ranks in terms of estimate net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy, Billy Bob Thornton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Claudia Schiffer, Colin Firth, Denise Richards, EG, Elisha Cuthbert, Emma Thompson, Extended, Hugh Grant, Ivana Milicevic, January Jones, Keira Knightley, Kris Marshall, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Love Actually, Martin Freeman, Net Worth, Rodrigo Santoro, Rowan Atkinson, Shannon Elizabeth, Sienna Guillory, Slideshow, Thomas Brodie-Sangster