Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Bares Baby Bump in Sheer 'Wet' Dress

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 3:22 pm

Suki Waterhouse is putting her baby bump on display in some selfies that she snapped ahead of Christmas.

The 31-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share some new photos that she took recently, including some snapshots of her in a Di Petsa dress.

Suki modeled one of the brand’s “wet” dresses and the semi-sheer look put her baby bump on display.

There was no caption on the post, but some of Suki‘s celeb friends left comments. Paris Hilton wrote, “So happy for you beautiful mama🥰.” Emily Ratajkowski left a heart-eyes emoji. Georgia May Jagger said, “Omg I didn’t even see your shoes!”

It was confirmed the other day that Suki and her longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson are now engaged.

