Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 11:35 pm

Fox Renews 'Crime Scene Kitchen' for Third Season, 3 Returning Stars Confirmed

Fox Renews 'Crime Scene Kitchen' for Third Season, 3 Returning Stars Confirmed

Fox has confirmed that Crime Scene Kitchen will return for a third season!

The first season of the cooking competition series aired in summer 2021 and season two aired in summer 2023. The third season is expected to air during the 2024-2025 television season, according to TV Line.

Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy,” Fox Entertainment President of Unscripted Programming Allison Wallach said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

Three returning stars have been confirmed for the upcoming season.

