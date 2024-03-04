Fox Renews 'Crime Scene Kitchen' for Third Season, 3 Returning Stars Confirmed

Fox has confirmed that Crime Scene Kitchen will return for a third season!

The first season of the cooking competition series aired in summer 2021 and season two aired in summer 2023. The third season is expected to air during the 2024-2025 television season, according to TV Line.

“Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy,” Fox Entertainment President of Unscripted Programming Allison Wallach said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

Three returning stars have been confirmed for the upcoming season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who will return…