Laura Dern Opens Up About Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut

Laura Dern is opening up about Taylor Swift‘s directorial debut.

The 57-year-old Jurassic Park actress opened up to TheWrap on the UnWrapped podcast about the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut as a filmmaker.

The two worked together on Taylor‘s self-directed music video for “Bejeweled.”

“Listen, wherever [Taylor] wants to go, I’ll show up. I love her,” she began.

During the conversation, she spoke about being part of the music video, and Taylor‘s abilities.

“She is a real deal — on top of everything else amazing that she does and is — a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand,” she said. “I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it.”

Taylor is attached to write and direct her feature film debut for Searchlight Pictures, but it’s unclear when it will happen, and who will appear in the film.

