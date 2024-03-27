Jack Antonoff Shuts Down Interview Over Taylor Swift Question, Talks Working With His Friends on Music

Jack Antonoff refused to answer a question regarding his frequent collaborator Taylor Swift.

The 39-year-old Grammy award-winning artist, writer and producer has had a long-standing friendship and working relationship with the 34-year-old entertainer, dating all the way back to 2013.

During a recent interview with a Dutch news outlet, Jack shut down the interview when asked about working on a certain Taylor Swift project.

When the outlet, NRC, asked if Jack had worked on Taylor‘s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, he immediately refused to answer and shut down that conversation.

“You know I don’t talk about that. If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation,” he said.

Jack did, however, talk about how his upcoming Bleachers album compares to working with friends like Taylor and Lana Del Rey.

“I don’t see it as producing,” he told the publication. “I create music with my friends. It comes as it comes. I’m not the kind of producer who likes to give commands from behind a mixing console. I concern myself with the music itself; the way in which you can manage the creative process.”

“Success is a strange phenomenon. It distracts attention from the ordinary mechanisms that lead to good pop music,” Jack added. “Being able to listen to each other well is one thing. The artists I work with trust that I can help them make their music better.”

While we can’t say 100% certain that he worked on TTPD, it’s very likely that he did, given the fact he’s worked on nearly all of Taylor‘s past albums, starting with 1989.

He’s also worked on Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Speaking of The Tortured Poets Department, if you missed it or need a refresher, check out the upcoming album’s track list and featured artists. The 11th album from Taylor will be out in just a few weeks, on April 19th.

