John Cameron Mitchell to Produce Trans Legend Candy Darling Biopic Starring Hari Nef

John Cameron Mitchell has signed on to produce the upcoming biopic about trans legend Candy Darling!

The 60-year-old Hedwig and the Angry Inch star will serve as an executive producer on the untitled project about the life of the Andy Warhol Superstar directed by Zackary Drucker starring Barbie actress Hari Nef as the trans icon.

Keep reading to find out more…The film follows Candy Darling’s “childhood in Long Island through her years alongside underground icons Holly Woodlawn and Jackie Curtis in Warhol’s Factory scene, and her influence on musicians including Lou Reed, the Velvet Underground and Patti Smith. She was immortalized in popular songs including Reed’s ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and The Velvet Underground’s ‘Candy Says,’” according to Variety.

Candy also starred in Warhol’s cult film Women In Revolt before she died of leukemia in 1974 at age 29.

“Legendary trans icon Candy Darling has met her perfect creative collaborator in Zackary Drucker, an equally important cultural creator who I’ve admired and wanted to work with for many years,” John shared in a statement. “I’m beyond excited to support Zackary’s boundless vision and creativity to create something all cinema should strive towards — bold, risk-taking, provocative work that inspires everyone.”

He added, “And Candy’s legacy could not be in better hands with the glamor and nuance that Hari Nef effortlessly brings to her roles. This is an historic and trailblazing project, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

