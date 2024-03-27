Keira Knightley Enjoys Rare Day Out in London with Husband James Righton

Keira Knightley is stepping out for the day with her husband James Righton.

The 39-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician spent the afternoon doing some shopping together in a rare outing on Saturday afternoon (March 23) in London, England.

For their outing, Keira wore a gray coat and black jeans while James sported a black puffer vest, jeans, and a black baseball hat.

If you didn’t know, Keira and James have been married since 2013 and share two daughters – Edie, born in 2015, and Delilah, born in 2019.

Back in January, Keira was spotted filming her new Netflix thriller series Black Doves in London. You can find out more about the show here!

