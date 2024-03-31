Mandy Moore Turned Down 'Waitress' on Broadway, Reason Why Revealed

Mandy Moore is opening up about Broadway ambitions, and the role she didn’t accept.

The 39-year-old This Is Us star made an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast.

Durin their conversation, Mandy revealed that she has received offers to come to Broadway, but it hasn’t panned out.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I would die. That’s the ultimate. One day,” she says, revealing she’s turned down offers. “Not the right project … for things that just weren’t quite right. I was like, ‘No, I’ve got to save it.’”

One of those offers was the Sara Bareilles musical, Waitress.

“I love it but the timing wasn’t right,” she said of the show, adding: “All those things sort of have to line up.”

Host Bowen Yang brought up the idea of a Mandy Moore jukebox musical, which she immediately turned down.

“If it was on a meta level, like really cool, like it was Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, trapped in her own jukebox musical and she’s like, ‘Get me the f-ck out of this.’ You have had all these different chapters and seasons. It would lend itself very interestingly,” he insisted.

Find out who are the richest female pop stars of the ’00s.

Watch the interview…