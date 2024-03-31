Top Stories
14 Actors Auditioned for Roles in 'The Matrix' (More Than Half of Them are Oscar Winners & Another has 5 Grammys!)

Chance Perdomo Dead - 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' & 'Gen V' Actor Dies in Motorcycle Accident at Age 27

Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Kate Tomas, Cozies Up With Her During Double Date

Mar 31, 2024 at 11:09 am
By JJ Staff

Hailey Bieber Reveals 'Pretty Bad' Skin Flare-Up TikTok Video, Shares Her Treatment Regimen

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a glimpse at her skin issues.

The 27-year-old star provided a closer look at a recent skin flare-up in a new TikTok video.

In the video, Hailey opened up about her struggles with perioral dermatitis, a condition which can cause a rash around the mouth.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hailey said she was experiencing a “pretty bad flare-up,” displaying red spots on her face from various angles.

She said perioral dermatitis is a condition she’s struggled with since she was about 19 or 20 years old.

“I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well. I’m having a pretty bad flare-up right now, so I wanted to share what I use when I’m having a flare-up,” she said.

She also shared her treatment, which includes a prescription azelaic acid cream at night to help with inflammation.

In the daytime, she said that she uses a clindamycin topical treatment, as opposed to an oral prescription. She also applies sunscreen as well during the daytime.

If you missed it, Hailey Bieber is posing for a big new campaign.

Watch her explain…

@haileybieber

Perioral Dermatitis! Lets talk about it!!

♬ Aesthetic Vibes – Megacreate

