Hailey Bieber Reveals 'Pretty Bad' Skin Flare-Up TikTok Video, Shares Her Treatment Regimen

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a glimpse at her skin issues.

The 27-year-old star provided a closer look at a recent skin flare-up in a new TikTok video.

In the video, Hailey opened up about her struggles with perioral dermatitis, a condition which can cause a rash around the mouth.

Hailey said she was experiencing a “pretty bad flare-up,” displaying red spots on her face from various angles.

She said perioral dermatitis is a condition she’s struggled with since she was about 19 or 20 years old.

“I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well. I’m having a pretty bad flare-up right now, so I wanted to share what I use when I’m having a flare-up,” she said.

She also shared her treatment, which includes a prescription azelaic acid cream at night to help with inflammation.

In the daytime, she said that she uses a clindamycin topical treatment, as opposed to an oral prescription. She also applies sunscreen as well during the daytime.

