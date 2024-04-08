Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files to Divorce Husband Ryan Scott Anderson After Announcing Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed to divorce her husband Ryan Scott Anderson just over one week after announcing their split.

The pair got married in a jailhouse ceremony back in 2022. On March 29, three months after she was released from prison on parole, Gypsy confirmed that she and Ryan are separating.

On Monday (April 8), Gypsy officially filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the details of Gypsy‘s filing are not known yet.

The 32-year-old has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker since separating from Ryan.

