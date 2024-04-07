Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Breaks Silence on Couple's Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s husband Ryan Scott Anderson is speaking out about their recent split.

The two married while in prison together. Gypsy served eight years for the murder of her mother, who subjected her to Munchausen syndrome by proxy. In December 2023, the 32-year-old was released on parole.

On March 29, Gypsy announced that she and Ryan were separating.

Ryan, 37, has just broken his silence on the matter.

“I’m not doing well with it,” he told the Daily Mail on Friday (April 5). “For me, it just came out of the blue.”

If you weren’t aware, Gypsy has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her separation from Ryan.

“I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” Ryan said.

