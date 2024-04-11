Dua Lipa Drops Music Video for New Single 'Illusion' - Read the Lyrics & Watch Now!

Dua Lipa has a new song and music video out!

On Thursday (April 11), the 28-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer debuted her brand new single “Illusion” and the music video to go along with it.

“I already know your type, tellin’ me the things I like (Mm) / Tryna make me yours for life, takin’ me for a ride (Mm),” Dua sings. “I already know your type, think you playin’ your cards right (Mm) / Don’t you know I could do this dance all night?”

In the video directed by Tanu Muino, Dua is joined by dancers, high divers, and synchronized swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain. The pool also served as the location for Kylie Minogue‘s “Slow” music video!

Keep reading to find out more…“Illusion” is now the third single off of Dua‘s upcoming third studio album Radical Optimism, which she will be releasing on May 3rd.

In a new interview, Dua‘s boyfriend Callum Turner revealed which of her songs is his favorite.

You can pre-order Radical Optimism off of iTunes here and watch the “Illusion” music video below!

