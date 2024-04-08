Kourtney Kardashian Defends Postpartum Body After Welcoming Son Rocky Amid Pressures to 'Bounce Back'

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her post-baby body.

The 44-year-old reality star – who gave birth to her fourth child, son Rocky, in November 2023 – recently took to her Instagram Story to share some words of encouragements about postpartum body positivity with fellow new moms.

Keep reading to find out more…“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages,” Kourtney wrote on Sunday, April 7. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Kourtney then went on to open up about how’s she learned to embrace her body after giving birth.

“I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal,” Kourtney shared. “The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful.”

“You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO,” Kourtney concluded.

Rocky is Kourtney‘s first child with husband Travis Barker. She also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, 48, is also dad to Alabama, 18, Landon, 20, and Atiana, 25.

