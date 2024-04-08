Apr 08, 2024 at 3:22 pm
Woman Describes Permanent Eye Damage From Watching 2017 Solar Eclipse Without Protective Glasses
- A TikTok’er is describing what happened after she watched the 2017 eclipse for just a few seconds without any protective glasses – Just Jared Jr
- Find out why Noah Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are making headlines – Celebitchy
- Did you see Shakira‘s hot take about the Barbie movie? – Popsugar
- We’re getting to know I Woke Up a Vampire star Niko Ceci! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Solar Eclipse, 2024 Solar Eclipse, Newsies