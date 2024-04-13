Zendaya, Mike Faist, & Josh O'Connor Bring 'Challengers' to Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tennis Event

Zendaya is still hard at work on the press tour for her new movie!

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress joined co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor at the photo call for their movie Challengers held during the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday (April 13) in Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

For the event, Zendaya sported a white sweater with a coordinating cream-colored skirt.

After posing for photos, Zendaya, Mike, and Josh were spotted laughing in the stands as they watched the tennis match.

Zendaya also rocked a tennis-inspired look to the movie’s premiere in London. While at the event, she was spotted sharing a special moment with boyfriend Tom Holland.

Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli outfit, Christian Louboutin heels, and Bulgari jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor at the event…