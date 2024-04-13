Zendaya, Mike Faist, & Josh O'Connor Bring 'Challengers' to Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tennis Event
Zendaya is still hard at work on the press tour for her new movie!
The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress joined co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor at the photo call for their movie Challengers held during the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday (April 13) in Monaco.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya
For the event, Zendaya sported a white sweater with a coordinating cream-colored skirt.
After posing for photos, Zendaya, Mike, and Josh were spotted laughing in the stands as they watched the tennis match.
Zendaya also rocked a tennis-inspired look to the movie’s premiere in London. While at the event, she was spotted sharing a special moment with boyfriend Tom Holland.
Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer here!
FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli outfit, Christian Louboutin heels, and Bulgari jewelry.
Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor at the event…