Zendaya's Custom Thom Browne Look Has a Tennis Theme for 'Challengers' UK Premiere

Zendaya is looking as stunning as ever as she continues her Challengers press tour.

Today (April 10), the cast was in London, England at the premiere, held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. As you can see from Zendaya‘s look, her custom design had tiny tennis rackets in the fabric, keeping in theme with all of her press looks for the movie.

Zendaya was joined at the event by her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist along with director Luca Guadagnino.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film hits theaters on April 26. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Thom Browne and Bulgari jewelry.