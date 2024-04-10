BravoCon To Skip 2024, Will Return to Las Vegas In 2025

We just got a major update on the next BravoCon!

The Bravo-centric fan convention will NOT be held in 2024, but is set to return to Las Vegas, Nev., in 2025, reports Deadline.

BravoCon was previously held in New York City for it’s first two events in 2020 and 2022, but made the move to the West Coast in 2023.

The big event brings Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together from around the world for a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations and lifelong connections.

BravoCon 2025 will return to Caesars Forum and is set for November 14-16, 2025.

While there won’t be a BravoCon this year, the network will launch an interactive experience for fans called Watch Party by Bravo.

The experience, which debuts this spring, will kick off in New York and Los Angeles to start, giving fans “advanced screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of the network’s buzziest and most anticipated shows.”

