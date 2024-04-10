'Monopoly' Movie In the Works with Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Producing!

Margot Robbie‘s next producing endeavor? A Monopoly movie!

Margot‘s LuckyChap, which also produced Barbie, Promising Young Woman, and more, will produce the film alongside her partners Tom Ackerley (who is also Margot‘s husband) and Josie McNamara. Hasbro, the company behind the famed board game, will also produce the film.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson confirmed the news.

Adam shared, “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

In a statement, LuckyChap added, “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

No word on plot or who could play the game’s mascot, Mr. Monopoly, remains to be seen!

