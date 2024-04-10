'Blair Witch Project' Revival in the Works!

There’s a revival of The Blair Witch Project in the works!

Lionsgate and Blumhouse are collaborating for the new film, which will also see producer Roy Lee, who was involved with the 2016 iteration of the franchise, back as well.

The film was released in 1999 and is considered to be one of the most successful movies ever due to its incredibly low budget of $35,000. It went on to gross $249 million at the global box office.

Using found footage and unknown actors, the film saw so much success it had two follow up movies: a 2021 sequel and a 2016 follow up as well.

The news was confirmed today by Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson and Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum.

Adam said (via THR), “I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse,” said Fogelson. “We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.”

Jason added, I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

