Netflix's 'Heartbreak High' Season 2 - 13 Stars Returning & 3 Actors Join the Cast

The Australian drama Heartbreak High premieres it’s second season this week!

After the success of the first season, including winning an International Emmy Award, the Netflix remake returns for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.

Heartbreak High season two premieres THIS Thursday (April 11) on Netflix with eight, 50-minute episodes.

For the upcoming season, there will be some new faces joining the fray, along with many returning characters.

Find out which stars are returning and who’s joining the cast inside…