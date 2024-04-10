Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 2:36 pm
By JJ Staff

'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4: 11 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Joining for Fourth & Final Season

'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4: 11 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Joining for Fourth & Final Season

Power Book II: Ghost is sadly ending.

Starz revealed Thursday (March 14) that the second series in the Power franchise will come to a conclusion with its upcoming fourth season.

The final season will be split into two parts, with the first arriving on Friday, June 7, followed by the second half starting Friday, September 6. The show’s June debut follows the 10th anniversary of the debut of the flagship series.

“This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed. While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon,” said the network’s Kathryn Busby in a statement.

We already know which stars are expected to return, and which ones are joining for Season 4…

