Royal Photographer Reveals His Tips for Taking Great Pics of the Wales Children!

Professional photographer Arthur Edwards is revealing some takeaways he has after photographing the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In an interview, he was once asked about tricks he might use to get great pics of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The trick is be patient,” Arthur told People. “You’ve got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it. With the Queen, it was the same. You knew that you’d get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient.”

One example he shared was when Prince George was only 3 years old, visiting Canada with his parents in 2016.

“George was quite young, and he was coming to get on the plane to go back and he starts coming and waves. It was lovely pictures, but he’s obviously been told by his mother that’s what he has to do,” Arthur said.

On that same trip to Canada, Prince George refused to high five Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.