Final 'Civil War' Trailer Will Get You Hyped for the Film's Release - Watch Now!

The final trailer for the upcoming A24 film Civil War just debuted online

Here’s the logline for the flick: A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.

Keep reading to find out more…

Alex Garland wrote and directed the movie with an all-star cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons and Nick Offerman, and others..

Civil War will be released in theaters on Friday (April 12).

Meanwhile, you may have seen a rumor about the new movie circulating the Internet about the film’s run time. Find out what has been debunked.

See the newly released trailer below…

