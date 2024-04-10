Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Zendaya made headlines with her jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler metal robot suit look at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London, but the moment almost never happened at all.

The look, which comes from the designer’s 1995 Fall / Winter couture collection, was picked by Zendaya herself as an idea for the premiere and pitched to her longtime stylist Law Roach, she explained in Vogue‘s Life of Looks video series.

“This suit, everybody knows it, and I was like, ‘I wonder if I could wear that?’” she told Vogue. “And so I sent it Law and I was like, ‘What if we wore this for the premiere?’”

She admitted that Law didn’t think she was serious, telling her “don’t play with me” and warning that he didn’t want her to “chicken out at the last minute.”

She said the outfit “fit like a glove,” and she felt it was was meant to be, but “after wearing it for like, 10 minutes or less than that,” she “got really lightheaded.”

“The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in,” Zendaya explained, adding that she wore “a complete body suit” under the metal ‘fit so there was already “a barrier.”

“As the days were coming up, I was like, ‘this is a bad idea.’ Like, why did I do this?” she said. But she did it, in one of the biggest fashion moments of the year!

