Sam Taylor-Johnson Explains Why She Had a 'Tough' Time Making 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Sam Taylor-Johnson is opening up about her experience making the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

The 57-year-old director helmed the book-to-screen adaptation of E.L. James‘ popular book of the same name, which hit theaters in 2015.

In a new interview, Sam explained why it took a few years to get her confidence back after making the movie and the difficulties she faced with the author.

Keep reading to see what she said…

“This was her book and she had a very particular vision of how she wanted to see this film. And I had a diametrically opposed vision,” Sam told THR. “Where we got to is where we got to. The success of it was great, but the experience of it was tough.”

“It took me about four years to regain my confidence and composure,” she added. “I’m going back to being an artist where I can make all my own decisions, answer to myself and present the world with something that I’ve created.”

Coming up next for Sam is the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which just had it’s world premiere in London.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Reveals ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Fame Led to a ‘Stalker-Like Situation,’ Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors