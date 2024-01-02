Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan is revealing a scary fan experience.

The 41-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed that the fame from his hit trilogy led to an an unwanted encounter.

In a conversation with The Independent, he explained what happened involving a fan.

“I’ve been involved in situations where it’s impacted my family. I had a situation… a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was f-ing scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there. It was not something…The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family,” he said.

He also addressed ongoing conspiracy theories that he and co-star Dakota Johnson have a secret relationship and family. He has been married to Amelia Warner since 2013, with whom he shares three children.

“I tried to put walls up around [the fans], to really try and not let that in. I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family,” he said.

And although he’s not ruling it out entirely, he’s also hoping to avoid Fifty-size projects that will catapult him to that level of fame again.

“There’s never going to be anything like Fifty Shades again,” he said. “It felt very much like its own thing, particularly because it focused in and around sex. But there are obviously other jobs that bring insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff, or f–ing James Bond – any of that stuff. I’ve done pretty well to avoid that sort of s– so far.”

“I think if you’re an actor of a certain standing, who has a certain sort of recognition, you’re going to be in those conversations. I’m not saying I’d never do anything super high-profile again, or a big [intellectual property] with all eyes on it. I probably will. But I’m also really happy with where I’m at right now,” he continued.

“I can live a pretty normal life for the most part. I can sit on the Tube and I’m fine. I’m an ambitious person, and I have a fire under me, but in the last 10 years or so, I’ve realized I don’t want big peaks all the time. That doesn’t interest me. I’m happy to keep ticking over as I am, then one day just disappear and play golf for the rest of my life.”

