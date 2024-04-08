Aaron Taylor Johnson Supports Wife Sam at 'Back to Black' World Premiere

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, arrive for the world premiere of her film, Back To Black, held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Monday (April 8) in London, England.

Also at the event that day were the film’s stars, Marisa Abela, who portrays the late Amy Winehouse in the film, as well as Jack O’Connell and Eddie Marsan.

Here’s the official synopsis: The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time. Watch the trailer here!

Aaron, 33, recently responded to the backlash over the age gap between him and Sam, 57. If you don’t know, they met and fell in love after she directed him in the 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy.

They share two daughters: Wylda was born in 2010 and Romy was born in 2012. Sam and Aaron married in 2012.