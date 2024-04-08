Russell Simmons Reacts to 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Lee Simmons Kissing Vittorio Assaf, 65

Russell Simmons is reacting to the news that his daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, and founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group, Vittorio Assaf, are romantically linked.

The 21-year-old model and 65-year-old businessman were seen kissing on vacation in St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Aoki is the daughter of Russell, who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Now, he’s reacting to his daughter’s kissing photos that have gone viral.

Russell told TMZ, “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices. All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.” Russell also shared that his daughter told him this news would be breaking, so he did have a heads up before the photos made the rounds online.