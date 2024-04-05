Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Kisses Serafina Co-Founder Vittorio Assaf, 65, During Beach Vacation in St. Barts

Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf are sparking new romance rumors.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old model – who is the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons – was spotted kissing the 65-year-old Serafina restaurants co-founder while on vacation in St. Barts.

Keep reading to find out more…On Tuesday (April 2), Aoki and Vittorio packed on the PDA while spending the day at the beach, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

For their beach day, Aoki wore an olive-green and tribal-print bikini while Vittorio sported a blue-and-white-printed swimsuit.

During their outing, Aoki was seen modeling for Vittorio as he snapped some photos of her on his phone and the two were also seen going for a dip in the ocean.

Based on their Instagram posts, it looks like Aoki and Vittorio have been in St. Barts since last week, but they never posted any photos of them together.

After the photos of them beach went viral, a source confirmed that Aoki and Vittorio recently started dating.

“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company,” the source told People.

Vittorio was previously married to former model Charlotte Bonstrom for more than 20 years before splitting in 2021. They share kids Vittorio Jr and Valentina. Last summer, Vittorio was linked to 24-year-old model model Nya Gatbel.

