Blake Lively Wows in a Wedding Dress, Films Key Scene With Anna Kendrick for 'A Simple Favor 2'

The first set photos from A Simple Favor 2 have arrived!

If you were unaware, earlier this year it was confirmed that a sequel to the 2018 dark comedy, which starred Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, had been greenlit. It began production in Capri, Italy.

This week, Blake and Anna were captured on set as they filmed a central scene for the movie with a new costar.

Keep reading to find out more…

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Blake is the bride at her wedding to Michele Morrone. She’s wearing a glamorous white gown with a wide skirt and a long veil that wrapped around her body.

Michele looks equally classy in a black suit, and the couple’s seaside venue is overflowing with fresh-cut roses.

Anna appears to be a bridesmaid. She is wearing a strapless dress with a floral print. In one picture, she is assisting Blake with her veil at the altar.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the sequel, we see the return of Stephanie and Emily as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

We recently got some big news about the movie’s cast! Find out which stars are set to reprise their roles.