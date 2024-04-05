Top Stories
Apr 05, 2024 at 3:57 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Burke & Holliday Grainger Spotted Filming Sixth Season of 'Strike,' Based on Robert Galbraith Book Series

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are hard at work on the upcoming season of their BBC series Strike!

For those who don’t know, Strike is based on the Cormoran Strike book series that author J.K. Rowling writes under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. There have already been five seasons of the TV series and the next season will follow the sixth book, “The Ink Black Heart.”

Tom and Holliday were spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming season on Tuesday (April 2) in London, England.

The five previous seasons have varied in episode length, with some just having two episodes while some had as much as four episodes. Fans in the U.S. can watch all previous episodes on Max.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the set of Strike’s upcoming sixth season…
Photos: Backgrid
