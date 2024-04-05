Anna Paquin Provides Health Update After Walking Red Carpet With a Cane

Anna Paquin is updating fans on her health.

The 41-year-old actress sparked concerns earlier this week when she walked the red carpet with the assistance of a cane at the premiere of her new movie A Bit of Light.

She brought her cane with her for a Friday (April 5) appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, during which she opened up a bit more about how she was doing.

When asked about her health, Anna said that she was “having a good day, today.”

Thus far, she has not shared specifics about what is wrong. However, on the red carpet she said that it had been a “difficult” two years of dealing with health issues.

Anna told fans that she’d “probably talk about [what's going on] at some point.”

We hope that she is feeling alright and will update you if we learn more.

Press play on the interview below…