Apr 05, 2024 at 4:07 pm
By JJ Staff

Anna Paquin Provides Health Update After Walking Red Carpet With a Cane

Anna Paquin Provides Health Update After Walking Red Carpet With a Cane

Anna Paquin is updating fans on her health.

The 41-year-old actress sparked concerns earlier this week when she walked the red carpet with the assistance of a cane at the premiere of her new movie A Bit of Light.

She brought her cane with her for a Friday (April 5) appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, during which she opened up a bit more about how she was doing.

When asked about her health, Anna said that she was “having a good day, today.”

Thus far, she has not shared specifics about what is wrong. However, on the red carpet she said that it had been a “difficult” two years of dealing with health issues.

Anna told fans that she’d “probably talk about [what's going on] at some point.”

We hope that she is feeling alright and will update you if we learn more.

Did you know that Anna is one of the youngest Oscar winners of all time?

Press play on the interview below…
