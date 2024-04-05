'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Thought NYC-Area Earthquake Was a 'Ghost'

The New York tri-state earthquake left Melissa Gorga very spooked!

Around 10:20am on Friday (April 5), an estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled across tri-state area Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York

Following the quake, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she first thought that all of the shaking was because there was a “ghost” in her house.

Keep reading to find out more…“I was in complete shock. I was downstairs in my gym, working out all by myself alone in the house,” Melissa shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Nobody’s here today other than me and my dog, and the house sounded like it was being invaded. It was, like, shaking. The floor was shaking.”

“I have weights in my hands, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” Melissa continued. “It sounded like my roof was shaking, the floor was shaking, and it really did sound like a stampede, like people were running, running, running. And I just froze ’cause I get nervous.”

Melissa said that she then started to panic when she received a notification that her front door had opened, leading her to believe that someone – or something – had entered her house.

“I cannot believe it was the one day. Never, ever is it unlocked,” Melissa shared, before admitting that she thought the earthquake was a “ghost.”

“I was freaking out a little bit…and as I’m walking back down my basement steps to finish my workout, I’m like, wow! Like, I’ve never experienced a ghost before, like, maybe that was a ghost,” Melissa said.

Eventually, Melissa received messages from her Envy boutique employees, who shared similar experiences, and that’s when she found out it was an earthquake.

“So it’s not a ghost, that was an earthquake,” Melissa said.

Melissa also took to her Instagram to share some security footage from her house during the earthquake, and wrote, “EARTHQUAKE in NJ! Omg!! I just went running up my stairs from the basement/working out while calling 911 because it sounded like a stampede was going on upstairs and then I got a notification on my phone that my front door was open! I was freaking out! That was a first! #njearthquake”

