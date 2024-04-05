Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Celebrity couples with big differences in their ages have been a topic of discussion for a long time and despite the age gaps, they often are some of the most long-lasting couples in Hollywood!

Priyanka Chopra once gave an interview in which she responded to the criticism of her 10 year age gap with husband Nick Jonas. “People gave us a lot of s–t about that and still do,” she told InStyle. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Priyanka and Nick aren’t the only couple in Hollywood with a big age gap and the difference in their age is minimal compared to some other couples. Love is love though, no matter the age difference.

We’ve gathered over 60 famous couples, some with age differences that might surprise you and some that won’t. There are some brand new couples on this list, including Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, who have a 27-year age gap.

