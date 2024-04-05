Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Ripped Physique in Gym Selfie Before Starting Production for 'The Witcher'

Liam Hemsworth is showing off the results of his hard work in the gym before starting production on The Witcher, and he looks seriously ripped!

The 34-year-old actor is set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt in the fourth season of the beloved Netflix series.

He took to social media on Friday (April 5) to share a new gym selfie after completing leg day and to thank fans for their support.

In the photo, Liam is wearing a tank top that shows off his very muscular arms and shoulders. He’s standing in front of some free weights and other gym equipment.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support,” he wrote about his new movie in the accompanying caption.

We first learned that Liam had been cast in The Witcher in October 2022. See some speculation about why Henry left the franchise.

