Macaulay Culkin 'Masquerades' as Hotel Staff on Fiancée Brenda Song's Birthday Trip!

Macaulay Culkin went all out to make sure fiancée Brenda Song‘s birthday vacation was absolutely perfect!

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress recently celebrated her 36th birthday with a trip to Mexico where she stayed at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

While there, the 43-year-old Home Alone actor “masqueraded” as part of the resort staff to help Brenda out during the trip.

Keep reading to find out more…“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt. Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, Bell hop,” Macaulay wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay. And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged.”

Macaualay then shared a bunch of photos of himself wearing a white polo shirt with “Nobu Los Cabos” embroidered on it as he waited on Brenda by the pool, made her bed, presented her with champagne, and carried her luggage.

In a follow-up post, Macaualay shared a photo of himself looking exhausted and laying on a lounge chair, writing, “Who knew being on vacation would be such hard work? Thanks for letting me siesta on the job.”

Brenda also shared several Instagram posts from the trip, writing, “Had the most incredible celebrating my birthday in paradise. Thank you @nobuloscabos for the most incredible, relaxing stay. I’m still full!”

In a second post, Brenda wrote, “Cabo adventures. Who is she?!”

If you missed it, Macaulay and Brenda recently made a very rare public appearance with their two sons!

Keep scrolling to see the photos from Brenda Song’s birthday trip…

