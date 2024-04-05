TikTok Star Harry Daniels Sings for President Biden, Gets a Laugh While Performing Lana Del Rey Song

Harry Daniels has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to his videos where he sings to celebrities during random run-ins on the street.

Well, the young star’s latest video is instantly iconic!

Harry got to meet President Joe Biden and he sang a snippet of Lana Del Rey‘s “National Anthem” to him, which got a smile out of the president.

“WE DID IT JOE,” Harry hilariously captioned his video on TikTok. He added, “thank you president biden for letting me sing to you.”

After just an hour of being uploaded to TikTok, the video already has more than one million views.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry admitted that some of his videos are now setups.

“I sent an email to Republic Records and was like, ‘Hi, I’m coming to L.A. for three days. And if you guys have anyone you want me to work with, I would love to do something.’ And they said, ‘I’ll see if [Conan Gray] is interested.’ And he was,” Harry said about one of his recent videos.

This video with a beloved actor definitely did not seem like a setup!