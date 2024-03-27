'A Simple Favor 2' Confirmed, 8 Stars Returning From First Movie!

A Simple Favor, the 2018 hit dark comedy, is officially getting a sequel!

Amazong MGM Studios announced that the project has been greenlit and will begin production sometime in the spring. Paul Feig will return to direct with Jessica Sharzer penning the second film. She also wrote the first movie!

The film will be released via Prime Video, and the cast has also been confirmed.

