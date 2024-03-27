Ariana DeBose to Host Tony Awards for Third Year in a Row!

Ariana DeBose is back as the host of the Tony Awards!

The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress will host the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16 in New York City. This marks her third year in a row as host of Broadway’s biggest night.

The Tonys will air live from The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for the first time ever. The show’s longtime home was Radio City Music Hall, but in recent years it has been hosted at the Beacon Theatre and the United Palace.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” Ariana said in a statement.

Pluto TV will air the pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One before CBS airs the main show at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Ariana is set to produce the awards show and she will choreograph the opening number.

