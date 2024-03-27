Beyonce Releases 'Act 2: Cowboy Carter' Track Listing, Reveals Song Titles!

Beyoncé is teasing her new project!

Act 2: Cowboy Carter arrives Friday (March 29), and the superstar just revealed the tracklist ahead of the album’s release.

There are several songs of note, including “Jolene,” which Dolly Parton previously revealed would likely appear on the album, as well as “The Linda Martell Show,” a reference to one of the first Black commercially successful artists in country and the first to play the Opry, via Variety.

The track list does not reveal whether “Dolly P” and “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” mean that the two country stars will appear on the record.

She is also about to accept a big award next week!

Check out the track list…