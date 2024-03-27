Camila Cabello Drops 'I Luv It' Song - Lyrics Revealed & Watch the Daring Music Video!

Camila Cabello is kicking off her new era with the single “I Luv It.”

The 27-year-old singer just dropped her new song featuring Playboi Carti and she accompanied the track with a daring music video.

“Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them,” Camila said about the song. “Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.”

The song will be featured on Camila‘s upcoming fourth solo studio album, C, XOXO.

“I love it, I love it, I love it / Lemons on thе chain with the V-cuts / Lеmons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up,” she sings in the song.

Head inside to watch the music video and read the lyrics…

In a recent interview, Camila talked about her old music and how it wasn’t “weird enough.”

Stream the song below from YouTube and download it now on iTunes.

Read the “I Luv It” lyrics below.

