Camila Cabello Talks Her Old Music, Says It 'Wasn't Weird Enough,' Addresses Her Place in Pop Culture

Camila Cabello‘s new album is shaping up to be her weirdest to date, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 27-year-old “Havana” hitmaker has topped the charts with perfectly produced pop anthems in the years after her time with Fifth Harmony. However, in a new interview she explained that her music didn’t feel authentic to her true self.

She explained what made her new album different and also addressed how she felt about pressure to be the industry’s It Girl.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I hated [in the past] when I made stuff or put out stuff that felt like it wasn’t weird enough,” Camila told Paper. “[I would say to myself], ‘God, it’s a good song, but I don’t know if this feels true to me.’ That’s always when I struggle.”

She took a different approach this time: “This is the most confident I’ve been. I’ve learned from all of those times where I’ve been like, Okay, maybe I listened to that person and I wavered a little bit. I tried to see what didn’t feel good. And I didn’t do it again.”

Camila also stressed that she was unbothered by the need to be the music industry’s foremost pop star.

“Culture goes up and down. You’re that girl one day and then you’re trash the next day, so I don’t really care about that,” she told the outlet. “There is no master plan.”

If you missed it, Camila also addressed being compared to, and seemingly dissed by, another pop star.

She also shared some more details about the new album.