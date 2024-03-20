M. Emmet Walsh Dead - 'Blade Runner' & 'Knives Out' Actor Passes Away at Age 88

M. Emmet Walsh has sadly passed away.

The actor – who has appeared in more than 150 movies including Blade Runner and Knives Out – died on Tuesday (March 19) at the age of 88.

The actor’s longtime manager Sandy Joseph confirmed his death to Entertainment Tonight, revealing he passed away from cardiac arrest at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont.

Keep reading to find out more…After growing up in rural Vermont, Walsh made his onscreen debut in Alice’s Restaurant back in 1969. He went on to appear in countless other movies including 1982′s Blade Runner as Harrison Ford‘s LAPD boss, 1986′s sci-fi horror flick Critters as the corrupt local sheriff, and in 1997′s My Best Friend’s Wedding as Dermot Mulroney‘s dad.

As for her roles on TV, Walsh starred as a series regular on Sneaky Pete and The Mind of the Married Man and also made guest appearances on Frasier, The X-Files, Home Improvement, and The Waltons.

One of Walsh‘s final movie roles was as the elderly security guard in 2019′s Knives Out.

Off screen, Walsh established the Blarney Fund Education Trust in 1979, which provides scholarships to students in Vermont.

Our thoughts are with M. Emmet Walsh‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.