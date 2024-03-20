Camila Cabello Responds to Charli XCX Comparisons & Apparent Diss

Camila Cabello is responding to comparisons to Charli XCX.

The 27-year-old former Fifth Harmony member spoke out amid an apparent diss made by the 31-year-old singer-songwriter.

If you didn’t know, Charli posted a video, seemingly dissing Camila for her upcoming song “I Luv It,” which some fans have said sound similar to her own song, “I Got It.”

Now, Camila is responding to the comparisons in an interview.

“I love Charli and I love Charli‘s music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment,” she said, adding: “Charli loves me, so everybody can f-ck off” with a laugh.

“i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it!” Charli then said in response on social media.

Check out the comparison video.