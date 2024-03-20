Top Stories
See Every 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Photo That's Been Released So Far!

We have all the photos that have been released from When Calls the Heart season 11 so far!

The beloved TV series was renewed for season 11 last year, and the new season will begin on Sunday (April 7) at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. New episodes will premiere each week.

Erin Krakow will be returning as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, along with Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux-Coulter, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter, and more.

Here’s a brief synopsis of what’s to come: Elizabeth (Krakow) turns over a new leaf. Nathan (McGarry) returns home from an investigation, and Bill (Wagner) questions its outcome. Rosemary (Hutton) chases a scoop. Lucas (McNally) makes a surprise announcement.

Browse through the gallery to see every photo that’s been released so far from season 11…
Photos: Hallmark Media
