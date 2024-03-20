Zane Phillips Wants to Star in Disney's 'Hercules' Live-Action Movie - And Yes, He Sings!

It’s been almost two years since we learned the news that Disney is making a live-action Hercules movie and we still haven’t heard anything about who will star in the film.

Who do you think should play Hercules? Well there’s one actor who is seemingly perfect for the role and he’s down to take on the iconic character.

Glamorous and Fire Island actor Zane Phillips would love to play Hercules, he told Out in a new interview. And yes, he sings!

“I would love to do it. Honestly, listen… it’s so funny, like, I have a musical theater background. I’ve sung that song in a weird, random cabaret before,” Zane said. “Yeah, I love that movie.”

There’s a video of Zane singing “Go the Distance” that is floating around social media. Watch him perform below!