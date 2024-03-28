Michele Morrone & More Join 'A Simple Favor 2'

365 Days‘ Michele Morrone has joined the cast of A Simple Favor 2!

This week, the film was greenlit at Amazon and will stream on Prime Video. Filming will commence in the spring, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively returning to star.

Now, several other cast additions have been announced, including Michele. Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Taylor Ortega, and Lorenzo de Moor are all joining the cast, Deadline reports, with Aparna Nancherla reprising her role as Sona from the first film.

So far, there are several other returning cast members from the first film.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the sequel, we see the return of Stephanie and Emily as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”