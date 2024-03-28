Top Stories
Mar 28, 2024 at 12:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Melissa Barrera Addresses Controversial 'Scream' Firing, Reveals Whether She's Spoken to Neve Campbell, Thoughts on Jenna Ortega's Exit & Whether She'd Come Back

Melissa Barrera is speaking out.

The 33-year-old Scream actress got candid in an interview with THR about her controversial firing from the seventh film, which happened because of social media posts she made regarding Israel and Palestine.

Now, Melissa is speaking out about whether she’s spoken to original star Neve Campbell, who just joined for the seventh movie, keeping in touch with former Scream co-stars, whether she’d ever come back after the firing, and much more.

Click through to find out what she said…

Photos: Getty
