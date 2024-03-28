Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad & Stepdad

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

SNL's Cecily Strong Is Engaged!

SNL alum Cecily Strong is engaged!

While we don’t know much about her 40-year-old partner – who fans think is a man she’d previously spoken about named “Jack,” – we do know that her proposal didn’t go exactly as he probably wanted.

Cecily explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “I got engaged. You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you’ll never get married,’” she quipped. “You were wrong!”

She shared, “It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective. We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, ‘I’m so inundated with emails and texts. Look at this,’ and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend and it said, ‘How did it go? *Ring emoji.*’”

She continued, “And then I was like, ‘Oh, oh no, should I?’ and he went, ‘Did you see that?’ and I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie but,’ so then I knew.”

“I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that’ll be the surprise,’” she continued. “And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?’ And so that’s how we got engaged.”

Watch one of Cecily‘s final SNL sketches that she did on her last night with the show.
