James Cameron Details Plans to Remake 1966's 'Fantastic Voyage'!

James Cameron is opening up about his plans.

The director attended a Paris masterclass recently, ahead of a new exhibition at Paris’ Cinematheque Française that runs until January 2025, The Art of James Cameron, which showcases more then 300 paintings, etchings and production designs pulled from his private collection.

During the appearance, he revealed his plans to produce a remake of the 1966 tour-through-the-human-body Fantastic Voyage, which he and his partner Jon Landau have considered for over a decade.

“We’ve been developing it for a number of years, and we plan to go ahead with it very soon. Raquel Welch is not available, but we think we can make a pretty good movie,” he said.

“Science fiction allows us to imagine futures that can emerge from our present day. When Star Wars came along, science fiction seemed to suddenly become very upbeat, [all about] entertainment and adventure. But the history has always been about warning, about the misuse of technology and the misuse of science,” he continued to explain of the genre.

In the original movie, when a blood clot renders a scientist comatose, a submarine and its crew are shrunk and injected into his bloodstream in order to save him.

“Who gets to decide what’s good for humanity? Machine intelligence will only be a reflection of us. It’ll be us with all our flaws and all of our potentially evil intentions. Yes, that can be good, but the atomic scientists of the 1930s believed [they would unlock] an infinite power source that would abolish starvation… Instead we got Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the Cold War. This is what concerns me.”



